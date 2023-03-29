Twin Towns need a pilot programme to tackle dereliction – McGowan

A Donegal councillor is calling for a pilot programme to tackle dereliction in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

For several years now, the area has had one of the highest levels of dereliction in the country, with local Councillor Patric McGowan saying now is the time to start working on a properly integrated plan to ensure the area’s needs are fully met.

Cllr McGowan, who chairs the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District believes that the Twin Towns will only reach their potential when the area is fully by-passed.

However, he says the preparation must start now…….