Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Twin Towns need a pilot programme to tackle dereliction – McGowan

A Donegal councillor is calling for a pilot programme to tackle dereliction in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

For several years now, the area has had one of the highest levels of dereliction in the country, with local Councillor Patric McGowan saying now is the time to start working on a properly integrated plan to ensure the area’s needs are fully met.

Cllr McGowan, who chairs the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District believes that the Twin Towns will only reach their potential when the area is fully by-passed.

However, he says the preparation must start now…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Top Stories

DCSDC reiterate support for ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign

29 March 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Sometimes we have to vote for the lesser of two evils’ – Deputy Harkin

29 March 2023
leo dail new
News, Top Stories

Dail to debate Government confidence motion today

29 March 2023
Daft House
News, Top Stories

Donegal housing prices rise 3.5%

29 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

a5gortin
News, Top Stories

DCSDC reiterate support for ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign

29 March 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Sometimes we have to vote for the lesser of two evils’ – Deputy Harkin

29 March 2023
leo dail new
News, Top Stories

Dail to debate Government confidence motion today

29 March 2023
Daft House
News, Top Stories

Donegal housing prices rise 3.5%

29 March 2023
Sculpture Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Twin Towns need a pilot programme to tackle dereliction – McGowan

29 March 2023
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries –Tuesday March 28th

28 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube