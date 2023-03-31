Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Pat McCart and the issue of evictions is a key topic for discussion:

In hour Two, Dave Coleman of Coleman Legal joins Greg with an update on the action being taken on behalf of defective concrete effected homeowners. Later, Paddy Harte joins us to discuss the history and work of the International Fund For Ireland:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes a chat with comedienne Dave Young who plays the Abbey Hotel on April 9: