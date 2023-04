Finn Harps suffered their heaviest defeat since 2016 on Friday night as the Ballybofey Blues went down 7-1 away to Waterford United in the League of Ireland First Division.

Harps boss Dave Rodgers said the performance was unacceptable and its lessons learned for the group.

