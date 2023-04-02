Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Big crowds expected for gala re-opening night at Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Big numbers are expected at Lifford Greyhound Stadium this evening for the gala official re-opening night.

There is a ten race card and owners, trainers and followers of the sport will come from far and wide for the historic occasion.

The track closed in August 2019, and at the time the outlook appeared bleak, with many observers fearful that the sport would never return to the famous old venue.

But a new consortium has taken over and after a protracted process everything is now in place for a new era. Last week, there was a “soft” opening with eight races and around 600 people turned up.

The general manager Seamus White is upbeat about this evening’s meeting and the next chapter in the sport in Donegal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rescue 118 0
News, Top Stories

Stranded person airlifted from Glenlough Bay, Port

2 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating burglary in Derry

2 April 2023
damage to bus stop
News, Top Stories

Bus shelter in Glendermott Road, Derry left in dangerous condition

2 April 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ballynally, Moville

2 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

rescue 118 0
News, Top Stories

Stranded person airlifted from Glenlough Bay, Port

2 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating burglary in Derry

2 April 2023
damage to bus stop
News, Top Stories

Bus shelter in Glendermott Road, Derry left in dangerous condition

2 April 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ballynally, Moville

2 April 2023
protest gaelscoil
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children shouldn’t have to protest for their school – Deputy Joe McHugh

1 April 2023
IMG_1184
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Tidy Towns community clean up takes place today

1 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube