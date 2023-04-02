Big crowds expected for gala re-opening night at Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Big numbers are expected at Lifford Greyhound Stadium this evening for the gala official re-opening night.

There is a ten race card and owners, trainers and followers of the sport will come from far and wide for the historic occasion.

The track closed in August 2019, and at the time the outlook appeared bleak, with many observers fearful that the sport would never return to the famous old venue.

But a new consortium has taken over and after a protracted process everything is now in place for a new era. Last week, there was a “soft” opening with eight races and around 600 people turned up.

The general manager Seamus White is upbeat about this evening’s meeting and the next chapter in the sport in Donegal.