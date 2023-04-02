Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defeat in NHL Division 2B final is “learning experience” for Donegal- Mickey McCann

Donegal lost out in the National Hurling League Division 2B final on Sunday afternoon.

0-20 to 0-14 was how it finished in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Donegal boss Mickey McCann told Oisin Kelly the defeat is a learning experience for his players…

rescue 118 0
News, Top Stories

Stranded person airlifted from Glenlough Bay, Port

2 April 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating burglary in Derry

2 April 2023
damage to bus stop
News, Top Stories

Bus shelter in Glendermott Road, Derry left in dangerous condition

2 April 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ballynally, Moville

2 April 2023
Advertisement

