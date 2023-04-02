Defeat in NHL Division 2B final is “learning experience” for Donegal- Mickey McCann

Donegal lost out in the National Hurling League Division 2B final on Sunday afternoon.
0-20 to 0-14 was how it finished in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Donegal boss Mickey McCann told Oisin Kelly the defeat is a learning experience for his players…
