The National Indoor Underage athletics took place in Athlone over the weekend with many Donegal athlete’s involved.

Hannah Murray set the second fastest ever time by a Donegal and also claimed a National title in the process.

Oisin Gillespie, won the High Jump with a 1.69 metres, Jimmy Kennedy also claimed victory in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, Caolan McFadden claimed gold in the 1500 metres.

Highland’s athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the weekends wrap…