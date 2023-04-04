35% of property bought in Donegal in 2021 without mortgage

35% of homes in Donegal were bought with a mortgage in 2021.

Nationally, 63% of homes purchased were with a mortgage, down from a high of 65% in 2019.

According to CSO figures published today, of the 1,330 people who purchased a property in Donegal in 2021, 460 were mortgaged transactions while 870 people purchased a home without a mortgage.

The median cost of a house in 2021 in the county was €160,000 for those with a mortgage and €122,000 for non mortgage buyers.

The median age of purchasers with a mortgage was 37 and those with no mortgage were 50 years of age.

In terms of income, €57,600 was the median earnings of mortgage holders and €41,000 for people buying without a mortgage.

The median loan amount across the country in 2021 was 220,000 euro, up from just over 213,000 the year before.

