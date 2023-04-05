Business Matters Ep 139 – Mary Meehan & Aishling Meehan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Mary Meehan, owner of Veve Boutique and V2 which are both located in Donegal Town, and her daughter, Aishling, who has been working full-time in the business for the last three years.

Verve Boutique was established in 1999 and last year it was named Irish Retailer of the Year by the Small Firms Association.

Mary currently employs a team of 15 and is planning to set up her own warehouse for the online side of the business.

