Councillor Michaeal McClafferty is renewing his calls for deer culling following a doe found dead on the N56 outside Creeslough this morning.

Cllr McClafferty says every deer that is hit, is one deer too many and its only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

He is also urging for those who find themselves in a collision with a deer to record the incident and report it to Gardaí, in hopes of highlighting the gravity of the situation: