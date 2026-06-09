Concerns raised over possible protests in Derry tonight

The PSNI says it has no information to suggest a stabbing in North Belfast is a terrorist-related incident.

A Sudanese man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after another man suffered serious injuries in the attack last night.

Police and politicians in the North are calling for calm, as social media posts call for protests.

The PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson’s given this update:

Meanwhile, Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan says he has been inundated with calls and messages about a social media post claiming widespread protests and road closures across Derry tonight.

He says many people are worried about how any disruption could affect work, family commitments and travel.

Mr Durkan believes the anonymous post bears similarities to a previous AI-generated protest alert that caused concern but never materialised.

After speaking with police, he says they do not expect all the road closures being threatened, although a protest in the Tullyally area is likely.

He urged anyone taking part to respect others, saying people have a right to protest peacefully but not to cause chaos across local communities.