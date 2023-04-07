Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mask wearing rules in hospitals to be relaxed this month

Rules around the wearing of face-masks in hospitals are to be relaxed later this month.

Despite the ending of all other Covid 19 restrictions over a year ago, the universal mask-mandate for staff, patients and visitors has remained in all acute hospitals across the country.

The Irish Independent reports that will end from April 19th.

However it says new guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is advising the using the face-masks in certain settings, and ultimately the decision on whether to end the ‘universal’ use of them will be up to individual hospitals.

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Investigation continue into sectarian hate crime in Derry

7 April 2023
dead deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty renews calls for deer culling after another collision

7 April 2023
Water Safety Ireland
News, Top Stories

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

7 April 2023
cost of living
News, Top Stories

€200 lump sum payment for those receiving social welfare

7 April 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

