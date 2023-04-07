Mask wearing rules in hospitals to be relaxed this month

Rules around the wearing of face-masks in hospitals are to be relaxed later this month.

Despite the ending of all other Covid 19 restrictions over a year ago, the universal mask-mandate for staff, patients and visitors has remained in all acute hospitals across the country.

The Irish Independent reports that will end from April 19th.

However it says new guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is advising the using the face-masks in certain settings, and ultimately the decision on whether to end the ‘universal’ use of them will be up to individual hospitals.