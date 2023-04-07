Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Mona McSharry sets new records at Irish Open Swimming Championships

Mona McSharry set two new records and won three golds at the Irish Open Swimming Championships during the week.

McSharry claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke and in doing so set a new Championship record time of 2 minutes 25.70 seconds.

The Grange woman then won golds for the breaststroke and in the process she reduced her 50m breaststroke record down to 30.29 seconds.

McSharry’s final gold came in the 100 metres and in the same race she set a new Irish record of one minute 6.04 seconds, beating her previous time by .25 seconds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dead deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty renews calls for deer culling after another collision

7 April 2023
Water Safety Ireland
News, Top Stories

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

7 April 2023
cost of living
News, Top Stories

€200 lump sum payment for those receiving social welfare

7 April 2023
masks
News, Top Stories

Mask wearing rules in hospitals to be relaxed this month

7 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

dead deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty renews calls for deer culling after another collision

7 April 2023
Water Safety Ireland
News, Top Stories

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

7 April 2023
cost of living
News, Top Stories

€200 lump sum payment for those receiving social welfare

7 April 2023
masks
News, Top Stories

Mask wearing rules in hospitals to be relaxed this month

7 April 2023
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

ALONE call on Government to implement post-pandemic strategy to combat loneliness

7 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for policy to protect victims of scam

7 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube