Mona McSharry sets new records at Irish Open Swimming Championships

Mona McSharry set two new records and won three golds at the Irish Open Swimming Championships during the week.

McSharry claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke and in doing so set a new Championship record time of 2 minutes 25.70 seconds.

The Grange woman then won golds for the breaststroke and in the process she reduced her 50m breaststroke record down to 30.29 seconds.

McSharry’s final gold came in the 100 metres and in the same race she set a new Irish record of one minute 6.04 seconds, beating her previous time by .25 seconds.