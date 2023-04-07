Tributes paid following death of former Derry City FC chairman

The death has taken place of former Derry City FC chairman Jack McCauley.
Mr McCauley served on the Derry City Board of Directors throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and he was Chairman in the early 1990s and was also elected Vice President of Derry City Football Club.
Tributes have been paid this morning following his untimely passing.
Extending its condolences to his family, the club has issued a statement which highlights just how key a figure he was within the club.
Mr McCauley also served as the club representative with the Football Association of Ireland for a number of years, generously giving of his time on a number of national subcommittees at the Association. In the 2000s he was involved with Brandywell Properties as they sought to secure funding for the redevelopment of the present football stadium.
When the club was expelled from the FAI Premier Divison in 2009, he was part of the working group which met with the Association and secured the club’s re- entry into the First Division.
Born in Derry in 1940, Jack McCauley qualified and practiced first as a teacher, before qualifying as a Quantity Surveyor. Growing up following the Candystripes, Jack would often regale younger supporters with stories of home and away games when City played in the Irish League.
He followed the Candystripes and the Republic of Ireland home and away for many years, attending every City European game both home and away until the mid 2010s. Travels with club and country took Jack to places as diverse as Armenia, Japan and the USA.
As a season ticket holder, he was a fixture in the Glentoran Stand and following the redevelopment, the Mark Farren Stand. He was present at the FAI Cup final last year to see City triumph 4-0 in the Aviva and most recently back at the Brandywell for the 2023 season.
In addition to his sporting interests, Jack was involved in a range of community organisations, especially Derry Youth and Community Workshop.
The club extends sympathy to his wife Maureen, his children, Eimear, Sean, Deirdre and Ciaran and to the wider family circle.