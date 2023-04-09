All County League Results 7th April – 9th April 2023

Division 1
Naomh Conaill 2-20 V 1-06 Killybegs
Malin 1-17 V 1-11 Glenfin
Gaoth Dobhair 1-09 V 0-02 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Cloughaneely 1-06 V 1-08 Aodh Ruadh BS
Division 2
Naomh Columba 4-08 V 1-09 Naomh Bríd
N Naomh Muire LR 3-04 V 0-16 Glenswilly
Burt 0-10 V 0-08 Ardara
Termon 2-14 V 3-09 Four Masters
Milford 2-15 V 2-15 Dungloe
Letterkenny Gaels 0-05 V 1-17 Red Hughs
Division 3
St Naul’s GAA Club 0-12 V 0-07 Convoy
Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-08 V 1-06 Carndonagh
Na Rossa 1-12 V 1-11 Urris
Naomh Ultan 1-11 V 1-13 St Eunan’s
Moville 1-12 v 0-03 Robert Emmets
Naomh Colmcille 0-07 V 2-12 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Spring Hurling League
Setanta 4-17 V 0-14 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Aodh Ruadh BS 2-13 V 1-10 Dungloe,
St Eunan’s 2-14 V 1-12 Burt