All County League Results 7th April – 9th April 2023

Division 1

Naomh Conaill 2-20 V 1-06 Killybegs
Malin 1-17 V 1-11 Glenfin

Gaoth Dobhair 1-09 V 0-02 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Cloughaneely 1-06 V 1-08 Aodh Ruadh BS

Division 2

Naomh Columba 4-08 V 1-09 Naomh Bríd
N Naomh Muire LR 3-04 V 0-16 Glenswilly

Burt 0-10 V 0-08 Ardara

Termon 2-14 V 3-09 Four Masters

Milford 2-15 V 2-15 Dungloe

Letterkenny Gaels 0-05 V 1-17 Red Hughs

Division 3
St Naul’s GAA Club 0-12 V 0-07 Convoy

Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-08 V 1-06 Carndonagh

Na Rossa 1-12 V 1-11 Urris

Naomh Ultan 1-11 V 1-13 St Eunan’s

Moville 1-12 v 0-03 Robert Emmets

Naomh Colmcille 0-07 V 2-12 Naomh Pádraig Lifford

Spring Hurling League
Setanta 4-17 V 0-14 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Aodh Ruadh BS 2-13 V 1-10 Dungloe,

St Eunan’s 2-14 V 1-12 Burt

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for information regarding fatal car crash in Co.Monaghan

9 April 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water pipe repairs affecting supply to West Town, Malin Head

9 April 2023
Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Masked colour party at head of Irish Republican Socialist Party parade

9 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from Crolly River

9 April 2023
