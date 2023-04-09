ATU Donegal progress to Intervarsity Men’s A final

ATU Donegal progressed into the Intervarsity Men’s A final on Saturday afternoon.
The Donegal side beat MTU Cork 73-56 in the semi final.
The final is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock against University of Galway.
