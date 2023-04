Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to a crash that claimed the life of a woman in her 70s in County Monaghan.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, at Clonavilla, outside Clones, at about 10.45 last night.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time – especially motorists with dashcam footage – is asked to come forward