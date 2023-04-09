Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inaugural Donegal Pool Junior County Championships prove a success

U18 Finalists Michael Mulreany and Ben McMenamin

The first ever County Championships for junior cueists produced some outstanding pool at the weekend, and provided plenty of evidence that Donegal teams will continue to challenge for national honours long into the foreseeable future.

At these inaugural events for U-12, U15 and U18 players, no one quite knew what to expect, but spectators were treated to some outstanding displays from the precocious talents on display. And none more so than the winners of the three categories, as there was no denying that each of them were fully deserving winners over the course of the day.

In the Under 12 competition, Dylan Doherty’s attacking style and potting ability proved too much for his fellow competitors and, despite a valiant effort by Jamie Moore in the final, Dylan was not to be denied, as he continued to showcase his undoubted promise on the day.

Darragh Gallagher and Damien Whyte were the standout performers throughout the Under 15 event (indeed, both made it to the semi-finals of the U-18s as well) and it promised for an exciting final. Damien’s form dipped a bit in the final, though, and Darragh looked like a massive prospect for the future, taking out some clinical finishes to take the honours.

In the under 18 competition, not many had heard of Michael Mulreany prior to it, but those who had seen him knew that he was capable of big things. And so it proved as he stormed through his three rounds en-route to the final. Everyone, though, knew of his opponent; young Ben McMenamin has not long returned from representing Ireland in Malta at the European Championships and was runner-up in last year’s Under 23 event. Michael will certainly rue some missed opportunities in the match, but Ben’s experience, ability and nous were very evident and he emerged a deserving winner.

In what was a great day of competition, camaraderie and newly formed friendships, credit must go the organisers for their Trojan efforts and to CYMS Letterkenny for their superb facilities.

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for information regarding fatal car crash in Co.Monaghan

9 April 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water pipe repairs affecting supply to West Town, Malin Head

9 April 2023
Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Masked colour party at head of Irish Republican Socialist Party parade

9 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Body recovered from Crolly River

9 April 2023
