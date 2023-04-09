Jason Quigley to headline Madison Square Garden

Jason Quigley (20-2, 14KOs) will headline at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York in June.

WBO world title challenger Quigley will face Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16KOs) on June 24 to top the bill of a Matchroom Boxing show at the famous Manhattan venue – live on DAZN.

Quigley comes off the back of a comfortable comeback win over Gabor Gorbics at the National Stadium in Dublin last weekend and is set to fight in New York for the first time as a pro.

“This fight is massive for me,” Quigley said. “I need to get in there now, put in a great performance and come away victorious. That’ll put me right in line for a world title shot and put me right in line for the biggest names in the super-middleweight division.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic professional boxing venues in the world. The best of the best, the cream of the crop have fought there. It’s exciting and a great honour to fight there, but at the end of the day it’s just another venue and there is business to take care of.”

Quigley, who is trained by former world champion Andy Lee, has stepped up to super-middleweight and sees this bout as a chance to catapult himself back into the world mix.

The Donegal man said: “I feel good and I feel strong at super-middleweight. I’m very excited for the opportunities that this fight could bring me. I’m grateful to Matchroom Boxing and DAZN for giving me this opportunity. It’s exciting times and the perfect fight on the perfect stage after a solid ten rounds in Dublin.”

Quigley can expect to be backed by a sizable Irish audience in the Big Apple – and believes he can give them a night to remember.

The Sheer Sports Management fighter said: “We all know how passionate the Irish are in New York and I know they’ll come out in big numbers to support me again.

“It’s great to be back in the mix on the biggest stage of boxing. The cream rises to these occasions and it’s time for me to do that.

“It couldn’t come at a better time. I had a fantastic training camp ahead of my last fight and got a good, solid ten rounds under my belt. I felt controlled and comfortable working on everything that we’ve been doing in the gym. It’s all about getting in there and doing it again.”