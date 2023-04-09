Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two men arrested following burglary in Strabane

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

Police in Strabane are investigating a burglary that took place in the Main Street area of the town this morning.

It’s reported that two men armed with what appeared to be an axe, forced their way into an apartment at around 7:30am.

Local response officers attended alongside armed response units. The men threw items at the police through windows before smashing them.

There was also damage to a number of personal items in the apartment and to the communal areas of the building.

The men seemed to be armed with further items obtained from the apartment and made threats at police.

The other occupants of the building were advised to keep their doors locked and stay away from windows for their own safety.

Just before 8:30 am the two men surrendered and they have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a number of other offences.

The men aged 26 and 36 were then sent to receive medical attention.

Police described the incident as serious and frightening for locals and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

 

 

 

 

