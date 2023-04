11 motorists were arrested in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend after being detected driving under the influence.

8 drink driving arrests were made while 3 people were caught drug driving.

Gardai conducted high visibility checkpoints across the county over the past number of days and fines were issued for speeding and for other road traffic related offences.

Garda Grainne Doherty is once again urging people to take care on the roads: