A report of 40 stolen sheep has been recently submitted to Gardaí.

The animals have reportedly been stolen from a mountain area at Largybrack, Glencolmcille between March 12th and April 2nd.

The group of sheep mainly consists of ewes, some of which are in lamb.

Garda Gráinne Doherty issued an appeal with Donal Kavanagh on this mornings Nine ’til Noon show: