Appeal for information on road traffic collision in Letterkenny

A pedestrian was struck by a car in a road traffic collision on Thursday last shorty before 6.50pm on the Ballraine Road in Letterkenny.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrived on the scene and spoke to all parties involved in the collision.

An appeal is being made to those who may have witnessed the incident or travelled the road at that time with dashcam footage, to please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.