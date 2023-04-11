Archaeological monuments in Donegal to benefit from over €384,500

Seven archaeological monuments in Donegal are set to benefit from over €384,500 in funding under the Community Monuments Fund.

The funding will go towards the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of the buildings.

€97,660 in funding has been allocated to Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group for the completion of conservation works to stabilise and repair Doon Fort and €31,241 to Kilbarron Church Conservation Group for the consolidation and repointing of the west gable and doorway of Kilbarron Church.

Meanwhile, the Malin Head Community Association has received €16,993 for interpretive panels, a virtual tour, booklet and website to improve visitor access to the Old Church at Malin Well and €8,356 will go to Fobairt Dhún Lúiche for the preparation of an interpretation and conservation plan to enhance accessibility and understanding of the early medieval ecclesiastical site of Sraith na Cille, Dún Lúiche / Dunlewey.

Three historic graveyards in the guardianship of Donegal County Council will benefit from the funding also.

Dunkineely Community Limited which has secured €103,341 in funding for the conservation and stabilisation of the ruins of Killaghtee Church.

Donegal County Council in partnership with the Raymochy Historical Society secured €99,705 in funding for the conservation and stabilisation stone masonry works to Raymochy Church along with repairs of the historic graveyard’s boundary walls while the Inver Heritage Group has secured funding worth €27,336 for the preparation of a Conservation Management Plan and detailed specification of works for St. Naul’s Church & Graveyard in Inver.