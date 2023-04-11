Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Call for Letterkenny road improvement budget to be ‘drastically improved’

The budget for road improvements in Letterkenny needs to be drastically improved, with a local councillor telling Letterkenny Milford Municipal District today that at present, improvements within the town are totally underfunded.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking after moving two motions this afternoon, one seeking funding for safety works on Windyhall Road, and the other calling for the resurfacing of High Road from New Line Road to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Officials pointed out that there are no funds available at present ; Cllr McMonagle says that’s a failing of the department:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo 1 (Doon Fort) JG
News, Top Stories

Archaeological monuments in Donegal to benefit from over €384,500

11 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspected pipe bombs recovered from City Cemetery, Derry

11 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday April 11th

11 April 2023
moville community college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Community College given green light to proceed to construction

11 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Photo 1 (Doon Fort) JG
News, Top Stories

Archaeological monuments in Donegal to benefit from over €384,500

11 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspected pipe bombs recovered from City Cemetery, Derry

11 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday April 11th

11 April 2023
moville community college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Community College given green light to proceed to construction

11 April 2023
windred
News, Top Stories

Wind warning issued for Donegal

11 April 2023
lifford bridge
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information on car travelling towards Lifford Bridge following Strabane arson attack

11 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube