Call for Letterkenny road improvement budget to be ‘drastically improved’

The budget for road improvements in Letterkenny needs to be drastically improved, with a local councillor telling Letterkenny Milford Municipal District today that at present, improvements within the town are totally underfunded.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking after moving two motions this afternoon, one seeking funding for safety works on Windyhall Road, and the other calling for the resurfacing of High Road from New Line Road to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Officials pointed out that there are no funds available at present ; Cllr McMonagle says that’s a failing of the department: