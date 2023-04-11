Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Councillor labels unattended campfire as foolish

A Donegal Councillor is condemning a campfire which was left unattended while still alight near Donegal Airport over the bank holiday weekend.

The fire, which can be seen in a video doing the rounds on social media, was complied of a circle of rocks and burned an array of material including plastic bottles.

Speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon show, Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig called the act foolish and disrespectful.

He added that we’ve seen in the past how campfires can get out of hand:

