Defeat for Letterkenny in Gordan West Cup Final

Letterkenny Rugby Club couldn’t get the scores to retain the Gordan West Cup on Tuesday evening in Belfast.

Monaghan would revenge their defeat from twelve months ago beating the Donegal side 15-9 at the Kingspan Stadium Ravenhill.

Once Monaghan hit the front, Letterkenny couldn’t put the phases to break a stubborn opposition.

All Letterkenny’s scores came from penalties kicked by Lorcan McGillgan and Daffyd Green.

The season is not finished yet for Letterkenny, they are still chasing promotion to Ulster Championship 2.