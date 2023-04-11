Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

Gritters are to be deployed in Donegal tomorrow morning.

The following routes will be gritted from 6am:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council

Photo 1 (Doon Fort) JG
News, Top Stories

Archaeological monuments in Donegal to benefit from over €384,500

11 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspected pipe bombs recovered from City Cemetery, Derry

11 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday April 11th

11 April 2023
moville community college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Community College given green light to proceed to construction

11 April 2023
