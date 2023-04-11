Glass on front door of Letterkenny home smashed over the weekend

A home in Letterkenny has fallen victim to an incident of criminal damage over the weekend.

It occurred at The Green, Ballymacool Woods between 5pm and 1am on Saturday last while the resident of the property was away.

Upon their return they found that glass in the front door had been broken.

It is believed to have been caused by a stone that had been thrown.

An appeal has been made on the Nine ’til Noon show this morning, in particular to the residents in the area who may have witnessed any type of anti-social behaviour taking place in the area on that date to make contact with Gardaí.