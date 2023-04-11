Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Glass on front door of Letterkenny home smashed over the weekend

A home in Letterkenny has fallen victim to an incident of criminal damage over the weekend.

It occurred at The Green, Ballymacool Woods between 5pm and 1am on Saturday last while the resident of the property was away.

Upon their return they found that glass in the front door had been broken.

It is believed to have been caused by a stone that had been thrown.

An appeal has been made on the Nine ’til Noon show this morning,  in particular to the residents in the area who may have witnessed any type of anti-social behaviour taking place in the area on that date to make contact with Gardaí.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Glass on front door of Letterkenny home smashed over the weekend

11 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Upstairs window cracked at Buncrana property

11 April 2023
fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor labels unattended campfire as foolish

11 April 2023
shamrock FC
News, Top Stories

Clonmany Shamrocks FC make appeal following act of vandalisim

11 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Glass on front door of Letterkenny home smashed over the weekend

11 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Upstairs window cracked at Buncrana property

11 April 2023
fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor labels unattended campfire as foolish

11 April 2023
shamrock FC
News, Top Stories

Clonmany Shamrocks FC make appeal following act of vandalisim

11 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police condemn attacks in Derry

11 April 2023
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closure in Bracky, Ardara

10 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube