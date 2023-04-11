Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny meet Monaghan tonight in Gordon West Cup Final

It’s a big night ahead for Letterkenny Rugby Club – they take on Monaghan in the final of the Gordon West Cup at Kingspan Stadium.

It’s a repeat of last year’s final which was won by Letterkenny in dramatic fashion – they came from behind to win by 11-10 thanks to a last gasp drop goal from Peter Scott.

They’d take a similar result tonight – although Monaghan have been impressive on their way to tonight’s final.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm.

A supporters bus has been organised for anyone wishing to make the trip from Letterkenny. The bus will leave from the Glebe at 4pm.

