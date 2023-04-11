Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police condemn attacks in Derry

The PSNI have described attacks on police in Derry as incredibly disheartening.

Police were on high alert as Easter Commemoration parades took place. A number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover.

Police officers came under attack while in attendance at an un notified parade in line with their legal duties.

Young people were observed making petrol bombs before the parade commenced. These along with other objects were thrown at police vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.

Leaving the city cemetery participants were reported to remove their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burn them.

This attack occurred despite previous communications with organisers who expressed their desire to have a respectful and dignified event.

Police remind people their is no place for this type of criminal activity and its is not wanted by the vast majority of people in the city.

Investigations into the incident are now being carried out as potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

