Police seeking information on car travelling towards Lifford Bridge following Strabane arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning in Strabane.

Shortly after 12.35am the vehicle was set alight at an industrial estate in the Ballycolman Road.

Police say they are treating the incident as arson.

They say enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage that could help with the investigation is asked to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed a silver car in the area at the time which is believed to have been travelling in the direction of Lifford Bridge.