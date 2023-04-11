Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspected pipe bombs recovered from City Cemetery, Derry

Four suspected pipe bombs have been recovered from the City Cemetery in Derry.

A security alert was implemented following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in the cemetery just before 6:30am this morning.

Subsequent searches resulted in the finding of three more devices.

All the devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in yesterday’s un-notified Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt.

Police came under attack today again with petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles during the security alert.

The security alert has now ended and police are appealing for information.

