Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred in the area of Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana at approximately 3am on Tuesday morning last.

It was reported a resident at the property heard a few loud bangs at that time.

The following morning, it was discovered that an upstairs window had been cracked.

It is believed it may have been caused by stones.

Garda Grainne Doherty issued an appeal on this mornings Nine ’til Noon show for information: