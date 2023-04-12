Bonagee put the pressure on Cockhill with latest USL win

Bonagee United have moved ten points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League after Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Finn Harps U21’s at the Dry Arch Park.

Second placed Cockhill Celtic who are preparing for a FAI Intermediate Cup Final do have four games in hand with one of those against Jason Gibson’s side.

Tony McNamee scored two for Bonagee in the win over Harps with Conor Black also on the scoresheet. Tiernan Ruddy and Adam Duffy scored for the visitors.

Cockhill play Letterkenny Rovers next on Friday night knowing they have to win all their remaining four games to take the title, at the very least, three wins and a draw would force a title decider play off.