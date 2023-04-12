Cllr Kavanagh believes way must be found to deliver footpath from Woodlands School

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told it’s not possible to secure Active Travel Funding to bring a footpath from Woodlands School to the town boundary.

It was raised by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who said the path is a necessary one, both as a safety measure and as a community resource.

Members were told that Active Travel Funding is only available within the urban speed limit area.

It was suggested that a path be done through Active Travel out to the boundary, and then do the rest from the council’s own resources.

Officials said that’s not feasible, but they will continue to try to source external funds.

Cllr Kavanagh says a way must be found: