Derry priest labels City Cemetery attacks as disrespectful

A Derry priest has labelled the recent attacks on Police in the city as ‘the annual commemoration of disrespect for the dead’.

On Monday, officers came under attack in the Creggan area while responding to an un-notified Easter parade. Yesterday, during a security alert in the City Cemetery where four suspected pipe bombs were subsequently discovered, petrol bombs and other items were again thrown at police vehicles.

Fr Micheal Canney, Vicar General of the Derry diocese says it is a deliberate attempt to lure police into an area: