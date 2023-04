A Donegal Deputy has welcomed new research on the Government’s decision to divest itself of fossil fuels.

Deputy Thomas Pringle introduced the Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill in 2018 made Ireland the first country to divest public money from fossil fuel companies.

Latest research revealed that within three days of a vote on the bill, oil and gas companies in the US were significantly impacted financially.

Deputy Pringle says it shows Ireland leading the way: