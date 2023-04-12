Emma Doherty captains and scores in Ireland’s win over Croatia

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s finished off their UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship Round 2 qualifiers with an emphatic 4-1 win over Croatia in Norway this afternoon.

A goal in the first half from Eva Mangan, followed by second-half finishes from Scarlett Herron, Jenna Slattery and captain Emma Doherty were enough for the young Girls in Green to secure second place in Group A1.

Dave Connell’s team went into the game in Gjemselund with confidence off the back of beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday. However, Germany’s 10-0 demolition of Croatia over the weekend meant Ireland would require a win, a Germany defeat and a 20-goal swing to reach the finals.

Regardless, they knew a win would secure their spot as second seeds for the next campaign.