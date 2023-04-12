Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Funding available for Donegal farmers for conservation of farm buildings

Funding is being made available for farmers in Donegal for the conservation of traditional farm buildings.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme aims to ensure that traditional farm buildings that contribute to landscape character and are of heritage value are conserved for agricultural use.

Grants are available for the conservation of traditional farm buildings including roofs, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday, April 24th.

More information and application forms are available on heritagecouncil.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr. Crossan condemns ‘opportunistic’ illegal dumping

12 April 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

200 gathered for Biden welcome to Belfast amid heavy rain

12 April 2023
Photo 1 (Farmyard near St. Johnston) JG
News, Top Stories

Funding available for Donegal farmers for conservation of farm buildings

12 April 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No will from Donegal County Council to build homes in rural areas’ – Cllr McDermott

12 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr. Crossan condemns ‘opportunistic’ illegal dumping

12 April 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

200 gathered for Biden welcome to Belfast amid heavy rain

12 April 2023
Photo 1 (Farmyard near St. Johnston) JG
News, Top Stories

Funding available for Donegal farmers for conservation of farm buildings

12 April 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No will from Donegal County Council to build homes in rural areas’ – Cllr McDermott

12 April 2023
walking-210520_1280
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Kavanagh believes way must be found to deliver footpath from Woodlands School

12 April 2023
Photo 1 (Doon Fort) JG
News, Top Stories

Archaeological monuments in Donegal to benefit from over €384,500

11 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube