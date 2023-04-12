Funding available for Donegal farmers for conservation of farm buildings

Funding is being made available for farmers in Donegal for the conservation of traditional farm buildings.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme aims to ensure that traditional farm buildings that contribute to landscape character and are of heritage value are conserved for agricultural use.

Grants are available for the conservation of traditional farm buildings including roofs, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday, April 24th.

More information and application forms are available on heritagecouncil.ie.