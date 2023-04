There is no will from Donegal County Council to build homes in rural areas.

That’s according to Councillor Martin McDermott who says the dwindling number of residents in rural parts of Donegal is already having a knock on effect with schools experiencing a drop in the number of pupils.

He says the lack of the delivery of SI housing is severely negatively impacting rural areas.

Councillor McDermott says there needs to be a shift in the mindset of the Council: