North West 10k supporting MS

The NW 10k Committee are supporting the Donegal Branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland who will be one of the beneficiaries from the 2023 event on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st in Letterkenny. MS will share the proceeds with two other charities the St. Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny and the Letterkenny Community Development Project.

MS Ireland Donegal Branch is a vibrant committee which focuses on the specific needs of people who are affected by MS. Donegal is the county most severely impacted by this neurological condition. The symptoms vary in terms of physical and cognitive impact. The committee approaches a range of needs in creative and flexible ways. They adopt a 3-prong approach which is modified regularly. “We know the importance of leisure and education for large groups. We organise social occasions such as Christmas dinner and entertainment for the MS person and family, a weekend break at a hotel subsidised by the committee with educational inputs from key speakers on managing MS, outings to places with natural beauty for members and their families. We change locations annually to facilitate the journey times in such a large county. Our summer and Christmas gatherings are very well attended and are anticipated with great excitement.”

The Donegal Branch liaise regularly with the HSE MS staff in Ballybofey to ensure persons newly diagnosed or living in isolation are added to their contact list. Currently, the committee is reaching out to a younger age cohort to continue the essential work at committee level. The second dynamic is for small groups. The Committee helps fund in-person and online physiotherapy and yoga classes, and subsidise transport for wheelchair users who avail of art classes or cannot afford transport to hospital.

The MS committee continued to meet online throughout the Covid pandemic but their fundraising capacity was badly affected. As a result their level of funds to distribute was cut in half effectively. “Annually, we donate a significant amount to the respite centres that offer crucial support to our MS members as well as a needed break for their partners, children and home carers.”

Finally, at an individual level, their welfare committee is notified of unique and specific needs related to a person living with MS. “We respond quickly and effectively to members with genuine requests e.g. disability supports and appliances. This outreach is conducted with emphasis on confidentiality. Our capacity to help is limited by the funds we manage to raise from the generous folk of Donegal.”

The 26th North West 10k takes place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st in Letterkenny with an 11 a.m. start time.

Runners and Walkers can register online now via the following link https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2023. or go to www.northwest10k.com