Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

On today’s how, Donal Kavanagh started with a look through the papers. He then spoke to Mary about anti-social behaviour in Buncrana, discussed the Irish language with one of Donegal’s greatest musicians, and heard from the Mayor about the need to discuss traffic tailbacks in Letterkenny and surrounding areas……

In the second hour, we discussed the All Island Rail Review, heard  Fr Michael Canny’s reaction to the discovery of pipe bombs in Derry’s City Cemetery, and heard from a genealogy researcher about President Joe Biden’s links to Donegal……….. 

We concluded our discussion on the Biden visit with historian Dr Joe Kelly, our  ‘Wellness Wednesday’ spot focused on Autism Assistance dogs, Ciaran came in to preview this week’s Business Matters and we hear how a new road in Killybegs isn’t being used because the name is confusing……

 

 

Top Stories

Easter Schedule Image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry priest labels City Cemetery attacks as disrespectful

12 April 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports on four designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

12 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden’s family connections in Donegal confirmed

12 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2023
