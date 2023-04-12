Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show

On today’s how, Donal Kavanagh started with a look through the papers. He then spoke to Mary about anti-social behaviour in Buncrana, discussed the Irish language with one of Donegal’s greatest musicians, and heard from the Mayor about the need to discuss traffic tailbacks in Letterkenny and surrounding areas……

In the second hour, we discussed the All Island Rail Review, heard Fr Michael Canny’s reaction to the discovery of pipe bombs in Derry’s City Cemetery, and heard from a genealogy researcher about President Joe Biden’s links to Donegal………..

We concluded our discussion on the Biden visit with historian Dr Joe Kelly, our ‘Wellness Wednesday’ spot focused on Autism Assistance dogs, Ciaran came in to preview this week’s Business Matters and we hear how a new road in Killybegs isn’t being used because the name is confusing……