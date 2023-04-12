President Biden’s family connections in Donegal confirmed

It’s emerged US President Joe Biden has family connections in Donegal.

It’s been established that the President’s great great great uncle was born in the county.

According to the Irish Family History Centre, on his maternal side, his great great great grandfather who was originally from Mayo was working with the Irish Coast Guard and was based in Donegal.

Kayleigh Bealin, Research Manager with the Irish Family History Centre says President Biden will be presented with the findings during his visit to Ireland: