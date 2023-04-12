Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
President Biden’s family connections in Donegal confirmed

It’s emerged US President Joe Biden has family connections in Donegal.

It’s been established that the President’s great great great uncle was born in the county.

According to the Irish Family History Centre, on his maternal side, his great great great grandfather who was originally from Mayo was working with the Irish Coast Guard and was based in Donegal.

Kayleigh Bealin, Research Manager with the Irish Family History Centre says President Biden will be presented with the findings during his visit to Ireland:

Top Stories

city cemetery derry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry priest labels City Cemetery attacks as disrespectful

12 April 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports on four designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

12 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden’s family connections in Donegal confirmed

12 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2023
