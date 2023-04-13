The Score – 13/04/23

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly talks League of Ireland, Irish League and Ulster Senior League football with former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman.

Martin McHugh runs the rule over this weekend’s Ulster Championship games as Derry play Fermanagh and Tyrone meet Monaghan while the Donegal hurlers start their Championship against Fermanagh on Sunday, we hear from Manager Mickey McCann.

Strabane Rugby Club plate in the Gordan West Plate Final on Saturday, Captain Jimmy Hamilton is on the show and Rory Kennedy pays tribute to Craig Breen who was killed in a rallying accident on Thursday.