Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

The Score – 13/04/23

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly talks League of Ireland, Irish League and Ulster Senior League football with former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman.

Martin McHugh runs the rule over this weekend’s Ulster Championship games as Derry play Fermanagh and Tyrone meet Monaghan while the Donegal hurlers start their Championship against Fermanagh on Sunday, we hear from Manager Mickey McCann.

Strabane Rugby Club plate in the Gordan West Plate Final on Saturday, Captain Jimmy Hamilton is on the show and Rory Kennedy pays tribute to Craig Breen who was killed in a rallying accident on Thursday.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Joe Biden Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden addresses joint sitting of Oireachtas

13 April 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal school extension projects get green light

13 April 2023
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moving of transformer in Donegal Town could cost €100,000

13 April 2023
carndonagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for roadmap for delivery of Tús Nua project

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Joe Biden Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden addresses joint sitting of Oireachtas

13 April 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal school extension projects get green light

13 April 2023
donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moving of transformer in Donegal Town could cost €100,000

13 April 2023
carndonagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for roadmap for delivery of Tús Nua project

13 April 2023
Leo and Joe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach thanks President Biden for leadership over Ukraine war and securing peace in Ireland

13 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to set up dedicated team to deal with tenancy termination notices

13 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube