Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

 

Donegal County Council is being urged to speed up a review of flood risks in Ramelton.

At present, there are no flood defences in the area of The Quay or Shore Road. Consultants were appointed in 2020 to assess the area with a view towards preparing a detailed application in the future for a Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme.

However, Cllr Pauric McGarvey says there was serious flooding in the area last month, and while a long term scheme will be necessary, the council must look at short term measures to mitigate the risk:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023
Dorothy McGinley incoming President of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan
News, Top Stories

Donegal native elected President of INTO

13 April 2023
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023
Dorothy McGinley incoming President of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan
News, Top Stories

Donegal native elected President of INTO

13 April 2023
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

13 April 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of Letterkenny Town Bus service to be discussed at upcoming meeting

13 April 2023
doimnic2
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 5ú Aibreán le Doimnic MacGiolla Bhríde i gcuideachta Colm Ferriter

12 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube