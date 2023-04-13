Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

Donegal County Council is being urged to speed up a review of flood risks in Ramelton.

At present, there are no flood defences in the area of The Quay or Shore Road. Consultants were appointed in 2020 to assess the area with a view towards preparing a detailed application in the future for a Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme.

However, Cllr Pauric McGarvey says there was serious flooding in the area last month, and while a long term scheme will be necessary, the council must look at short term measures to mitigate the risk: