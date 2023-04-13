Donegal native elected President of INTO

A Donegal woman has been elected as the new President of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.
Her appointment was confirmed at the INTO’s annual congress.
Dorothy McGinley a native of Annagry has been appointed the new President of the INTO.
She has represented District 2 encompassing Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and South Down, on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.
Dorothy graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1986 and currently teaches in a primary school Sion Mills.
She has a varied teaching background having spent nine years teaching in various international school systems; subsequently returning to teach in Northern Ireland where she became an active INTO member.
Ms McGinley has previously served as vice-president, INTO Education Committee District 2 representative as well as Branch Secretary/Treasurer for the Strabane Branch and was chairperson of the Northern Committee in 2017-2018.