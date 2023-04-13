Donegal native elected President of INTO

A Donegal woman has been elected as the new President of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Her appointment was confirmed at the INTO’s annual congress.

Dorothy McGinley a native of Annagry has been appointed the new President of the INTO.

She has represented District 2 encompassing Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and South Down, on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

Dorothy graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1986 and currently teaches in a primary school Sion Mills.

She has a varied teaching background having spent nine years teaching in various international school systems; subsequently returning to teach in Northern Ireland where she became an active INTO member.

Ms McGinley has previously served as vice-president, INTO Education Committee District 2 representative as well as Branch Secretary/Treasurer for the Strabane Branch and was chairperson of the Northern Committee in 2017-2018.