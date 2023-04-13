Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal native elected President of INTO

A Donegal woman has been elected as the new President of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Her appointment was confirmed at the INTO’s annual congress.

Dorothy McGinley a native of Annagry has been appointed the new President of the INTO.

She has represented District 2 encompassing Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and South Down, on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

Dorothy graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1986 and currently teaches in a primary school Sion Mills.

She has a varied teaching background having spent nine years teaching in various international school systems; subsequently returning to teach in Northern Ireland where she became an active INTO member.

Ms McGinley has previously served as vice-president, INTO Education Committee District 2 representative as well as Branch Secretary/Treasurer for the Strabane Branch and was chairperson of the Northern Committee in 2017-2018.

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023
Dorothy McGinley incoming President of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan
News, Top Stories

Donegal native elected President of INTO

13 April 2023
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

13 April 2023
Advertisement

