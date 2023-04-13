Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dublin Day for President Biden

Ireland’s capital is the focus of US President Joe Biden’s visit today.

This morning he’ll meet with President Michael D. Higgins at Aran an Uachtarain, planting a tree as part of the ceremony.

He’ll then take the short trip down the park to Farmleigh where he’ll meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a bilateral

More of an in depth discussion than they had yesterday when they met for less than four minutes on the tarmac of Dublin Airport.

The big set piece will be an address to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad this afternoon, one which will be boycotted by People Before Profit.

Then this evening the President will be hosted at a state dinner at Dublin Castle.

People traveling into Dublin City Centre should expect disruption with Phoenix Park closed entirely until 5pm with road closures around Leinster House, Molesworth St, Merrion Square and around Dublin Castle on Ship St, Castle St and Palace St among others.

