Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

A map of proposed locations for offshore renewable wind energy sites includes a large portion of the Donegal coast along the south of the county, as well as a second proposed area north of Malin Head.

Questions have been raised regarding the potential impact such wind farms may have on fishing communities and blue industry livelihoods there.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of The Irish Fish Processing and Exportation Association, says he is concerned, considering how similar projects have been managed to date: