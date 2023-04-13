Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

A map of proposed locations for offshore renewable wind energy sites includes a large portion of the Donegal coast along the south of the county, as well as a second proposed area north of Malin Head.

Questions have been raised regarding the potential impact such wind farms may have on fishing communities and blue industry livelihoods there.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of The Irish Fish Processing and Exportation Association, says he is concerned, considering how similar projects have been managed to date:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps throughout Bundoran

13 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue says Biden’s trip is a historic visit for Ireland

13 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

13 April 2023
sean gaughan
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps throughout Bundoran

13 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue says Biden’s trip is a historic visit for Ireland

13 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

13 April 2023
sean gaughan
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

13 April 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube