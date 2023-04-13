Future of Letterkenny Town Bus service to be discussed at upcoming meeting

The future of the Letterkenny Town Bus service is to be discussed at a meeting being called shortly to consider the proposed site for the Letterkenny Transport Hub and the soon to be published Local Transport Plan.

As part of that process, Director of Services Liam Ward told a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting this week that Local Link, and the National Transport Authority would be invited to that meeting.

He said the bus service operates under licence from the NTA, and the council has no role in that process.

The issue was raised by Cllr Kevin Bradley, who says a more frequent service is needed, and he believes local operators should be given the opportunity to tender: