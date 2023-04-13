Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Future of Letterkenny Town Bus service to be discussed at upcoming meeting

The future of the Letterkenny Town Bus service is to be discussed at a meeting being called shortly to consider the proposed site for the Letterkenny Transport Hub and the soon to be published Local Transport Plan.

As part of that process, Director of Services Liam Ward told a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting this week that Local Link, and the National Transport Authority would be invited to that meeting.

He said the bus service operates under licence from the NTA, and the council has no role in that process.

The issue was raised by Cllr Kevin Bradley, who says a more frequent service is needed, and he believes local operators should be given the opportunity to tender:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023
Dorothy McGinley incoming President of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan
News, Top Stories

Donegal native elected President of INTO

13 April 2023
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023
Dorothy McGinley incoming President of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan
News, Top Stories

Donegal native elected President of INTO

13 April 2023
Ramelton_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to speed up Ramelton flood risk review

13 April 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of Letterkenny Town Bus service to be discussed at upcoming meeting

13 April 2023
doimnic2
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 5ú Aibreán le Doimnic MacGiolla Bhríde i gcuideachta Colm Ferriter

12 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube