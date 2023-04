Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue is due to meet American President Joe Biden today.

The Minister for Agriculture says the state visit is a historic one for the country, particular surrounding discussions of investment into Ireland and the 25 year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US Secretary of State for Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, is also in attendance.

Minister McConalogue says he is looking forward to further strengthening the already strong ties between the two departments: